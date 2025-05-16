Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Jones Soda Co. teams up with Crayola on a colorful limited-time release

Dove chocolate wants to help celebrate life’s “mini victories” with its #MiniWinMonday campaign

Campari brings iconic Italian NA Crodino to select U.S. markets

Kraft Heinz launches Heinz Verified to incentivize restaurants committed to “quality”

The Kraft Heinz Company just announced the launch of Heinz Verified, a program “designed to single out restaurants that serve Heinz” condiments, per a brand announcement. Participating restaurants can gain access to resources to help drive traffic, including marketing support, free product samples, branded merch and more. Heinz is partnering with Uber Eats on the launch, with the Heinz Verified designation now available on the delivery platform’s app for users in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami and Pittsburgh. To celebrate, Heinz and Uber Eats are offering a $5-off-$30 deal when users order from a Heinz Verified restaurant through Uber Eats. Previously: “Heinz partners with Kate Spade New York on capsule collection,” from the June 28, 2024 edition of this column.