Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.
Jones Soda Co. teams up with Crayola on a colorful limited-time release
Jones Soda Co. just announced an upcoming collaboration with Crayola that celebrates the limited-time “unretirement” of select Crayola crayon colors. Jones will release a special 12-pack of its pure-cane-sugar sodas in a package that that resembles a giant Crayola box (see it here) “in time for back-to-school sales,” per a brand announcement. The pack will feature two each of six Jones flavors, with custom labels that include both the Jones flavor and the Crayola color it corresponds with (e.g., Berry Lemonade/Blizzard Blue and Pineapple Cream/Dandelion). The Jones Soda x Crayola pack will also come with a box of crayons containing the six featured colors, along with two additional limited-edition colors.
More brand collabs and limited-time drops:
- “Miller Lite’s Beer-Infused Charcoal Will Blow Your Backyard Barbecue Out of the Water” (Food & Wine)
- “Coors Banquet Drops Three Limited Edition Cans Honoring its Legacy” (Trend Hunter)
- “Papa Johns and Mountain Dew Just Dropped the Wildest, Tangiest Dirty Soda Combo Yet” (Food & Wine)
- “MrBeast and Jack Link’s team up on jerky and meat sticks for kids” (Food Dive)
Dove chocolate wants to help celebrate life’s “mini victories” with its #MiniWinMonday campaign
Dove just launched a new campaign designed to celebrate life’s “mini victories” — and positioning Dove Ice Cream Minis as the perfect reward for such occasions. “Finally got around to finishing that novel you started reading last year? That’s a win! Mailed that package that’s been sitting by your door for two weeks? That’s a win, too,” as a brand announcement puts it. Dove also says that “Getting through Mondays is a win in itself,” which explains the campaign’s designated day of the week and social media hashtag: #MiniWinMonday. The Mars Inc. brand is partnering with influencers, including Dudette with Sign, to gift free boxes of Dove Ice Cream Minis to select consumers who celebrate their mini wins via Dove’s Instagram account.
See also: “How CPG brands can turn everyday products into little luxuries,” from Quad Insights.
More brand campaigns:
- “Knorr dupes fast food favorites with Martha Stewart in social-first push” (Marketing Dive)
- “Gerber ad sympathizes with parents’ daily challenges” (Brand Innovators)
- “Allegra Teams With Indy 500 Driver, Pit Crew On ‘No Brainer’ Campaign” (MediaPost)
- “Pepsi crashes barbecues to rid them of Coke in latest stunt” (Marketing Dive)
Campari brings iconic Italian NA Crodino to select U.S. markets
As the non-alcoholic (NA) category continues to surge, Campari America is leaning in, launching the popular NA Italian beverage Crodino in the U.S. “for those looking to partake in the spritz ritual without the alcohol,” per a brand announcement. Tracing its roots back to Italian herbalists of the 1960s, Crodino’s proprietary spritz blend — which includes nutmeg, clove, cardamom, coriander seeds and other ingredients — is made in Italy via a six-month infusion process. “The result,” Campari notes, “is a full-bodied, non-alcoholic ready-to-serve spritz with a spicy herbal and refreshing citrus finish.” Available in four-packs of 175-mL glass bottles for $14.99, Crodino is rolling out to select U.S. retailers this summer.
More product launches and expansions:
- “Ferrero launches a Nutella spread with peanuts to fuel US growth” (Food Dive)
- “Corona’s Sunbrew rolls out nationwide” (Drug Store News)
- “Blue Diamond, 7-Eleven debut Cherry Slurpee almonds” (Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery)
- “Hostess Twinkies Candy Offers a New Experience of a Soft, Creamy Center” (Trend Hunter)
Kraft Heinz launches Heinz Verified to incentivize restaurants committed to “quality”
The Kraft Heinz Company just announced the launch of Heinz Verified, a program “designed to single out restaurants that serve Heinz” condiments, per a brand announcement. Participating restaurants can gain access to resources to help drive traffic, including marketing support, free product samples, branded merch and more. Heinz is partnering with Uber Eats on the launch, with the Heinz Verified designation now available on the delivery platform’s app for users in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami and Pittsburgh. To celebrate, Heinz and Uber Eats are offering a $5-off-$30 deal when users order from a Heinz Verified restaurant through Uber Eats.
Previously: “Heinz partners with Kate Spade New York on capsule collection,” from the June 28, 2024 edition of this column.
Further reading
Brand sponsorships:
- “Leagues Cup Names Ocean Spray Tournament’s Official Juice Sponsor” (MediaPost)
- ICYMI: “Diageo teams up with Fifa for World Cup 2026” (The Spirits Business)
- ICYMI: “NHL Sponsors Go To Town For Stanley Cup” (MediaPost)
- ICYMI: “Traveller named first official whiskey of MLB” (The Spirits Business)