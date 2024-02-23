Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Maker’s Mark unveils limited-edition, personalizable label in celebration of Women’s History Month

On Monday, bourbon brand Maker’s Mark unveiled a limited-edition label designed by artist Gayle Kabaker in honor of Women’s History Month (which starts March 1). A partnership with Vital Voices, a nonprofit that helps female leaders take on “the world’s greatest challenges,” the label depicts “a spirited woman in acrylic gouache, inspired by the wildflowers of Kentucky and the colors of the Maker’s Mark palette,” as the company describes it. Throughout the year, customers 21 and up can order complimentary labels online, which they can personalize with the name of a woman who inspires them. These can be applied to the brand’s 750mL bottle, to be purchased separately. The move is partly a tribute to the Beam Suntory-owned brand’s heritage and its co-founder Margie Samuels, who was one of the first women to be inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame.

The takeaway: Maker’s Mark is hoping to garner earned media this Women’s History Month by celebrating its heritage as a brand that was co-founded by a trailblazing Kentucky woman — while also enabling fans to celebrate the inspiring women in their own lives.

Whirlpool debuts brand refresh for Swash Laundry Detergent and coordinated campaign

Whirpool Corporation announced on Tuesday the rebranding of its Swash Laundry Detergent. Refreshed packaging features bright, bold colors in addition to a “re-engineered Auto-Stop Top for even easier dosing,” per a company statement. Currently available online through Amazon and Whirlpool, Swash comes in three scents: Smells Like Clean Laundry, Smells Like Nothing and Smells Like Vacation.

To promote the rebrand, Whirlpool launched a campaign titled “Laundry Court” featuring “Jury Duty” star Ronald Gladden as a juror who helps deliberate over whether or not Swash’s concentrated formula is capable of tackling “even the wildest of laundry messes.” (Spoiler: It is.)

The takeaway: Swash’s striking new bottles, playful scent names and comedic relaunch campaign should all help the brand stand out in a crowded category.

Pepsi and Shaq partner with Reebok on sneaker designed to hold a Pepsi Mini Can

This week, PepsiCo and Shaquille O’Neal formally announced a collaboration with Reebok on the Pepsi ‘SNEAK’ER, which the NBA star recently debuted during the league’s All-Star Weekend. The size-22 Reebok PUMP Shaq Attaqs were custom built for the NBA legend by Shoe Surgeon with a compartment for a Pepsi Mini Can built into the sole, allowing Shaq to “enjoy a crisp and refreshing sip of Pepsi or Pepsi Zero Sugar whenever the urge arises,” per a company statement. Through a social media sweepstakes ending Feb. 25, PepsiCo is giving 22 fans the chance to take home a pair of its Pepsi ‘SNEAK’ERs in size 22, which come in the brand’s electric blue and black colors and feature its logo in place of the Reebok “Pump.”

The release of the sneakers follows Pepsi’s collaboration with Shaq — who was named Reebok’s President of Basketball last year — on a campaign titled “I Wish,” which harkens back to the brand’s first partnership with the NBA star in 1992.

The takeaway: Pepsi is combining mega-celebrity, nostalgia and goofy humor (a shoe with a Pepsi Mini Can compartment is pretty amusing) in a campaign that seems ready-made for social media.

Brach’s unveils new Easter Brunch Jelly Beans, Springtime Soft Jellies

Brach’s unveiled two new limited-time offerings this week: Easter Brunch Jelly Beans and Springtime Soft Jellies. “Reminiscent of fan-favorite brunch foods and drinks,” per a company statement, the new jellybean collection features six new flavors: Blueberry Maple Pancake, Chocolate Glazed Donut, Mimosa, Caramel Cold Brew, Cinnamon Roll and Berry Smoothie. Brach’s Springtime Soft Jellies, meanwhile, are available in five (more conventional) flavors: Blue Raspberry, Fruit Punch, Watermelon, Green Apple and Lemonade.

The takeaway: The brunchy bunch of flavors are the real marketing win here. (We want to try all of them — especially the Mimosa.)

Rockstar Energy launches new campaign highlighting its benefits

PepsiCo-owned Rockstar Energy launched a new campaign this week titled “You Can Own Any Moment” that highlights how “having the right kind of energy allows consumers to be the best version of themselves,” per a company statement. It includes a long-form spot and a refreshed visual identity. The campaign focuses on the brand’s assertion that its formulations deliver “steady energy for both mind and body for up to 5 hours.” The announcement follows the January launch of Rockstar Focus, a new line of energy drinks designed to deliver a mental boost.

The takeaway: Rockstar Energy has found another way to say that its products give consumers, well, energy.

