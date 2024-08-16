Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.
Liquid Death releases new sparkling water flavor collab with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
Canned water brand Liquid Death and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream just announced a collaboration that merges the flavor of a classic ice cream treat with, well, water, Bloomberg’s Kate Krader reports. The 20-calorie Liquid Death x Van Leeuwen Hot Fudge Sundae is the “first–ever flavored sparkling water that tastes just like chugging a hot fudge sundae,” per the Liquid Death website. It also marks the first time the brand has collaborated with another company on a new offering, Krader reports. Individual 19.2-ounce tallboy cans of Liquid Death x Van Leeuwen Hot Fudge Sundae are available for purchase at Van Leeuwen locations across the country and in multipacks on Liquid Death’s website.
Previously: “Van Leeuwen collaborates with Sanrio’s Hello Kitty on limited-edition ice cream,” from the July 19 edition of this column.
More experiential brand activations:
Impossible Foods opens first pop-up dining experience
Plant-based meat brand Impossible Foods just opened its first in-person dining experience at Chicago’s XMarket Foodhall. Called Impossible Quality Meats, the pop-up is designed around the brand’s plant-based beef, chicken and pork products and will include breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert items. It’ll be open through the fall, Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The move follows a spring refresh that saw Impossible updating its branding and packaging with a bolder look and feel to appeal to meat eaters, as we noted in the March 15 edition of this column.
Previously: “Impossible Foods previews its Impossible Ranch, where it will ‘make meat the new way,’” from the April 26 edition of this column.
More experiential brand activations:
Price tag of the week: $35.9 billion
That’s the amount that snacking giant Mars just announced it will pay to acquire Kellogg spin-off company Kellanova, per NBC News. The acquisition will bring together Kellanova brands including Pringles, Pop-Tarts and Cheez-Its with Mars brands such as M&M’s and Snickers.
Vitaminwater launches “Paint Your Rent” campaign to help fans add some color to their space while covering the cost of rent
Coca-Cola Company–owned brand Vitaminwater launched a new campaign and giveaway this week focused on highlighting the brand’s “rainbow of flavors” while helping fans upgrade their living space, per a brand statement. “Paint Your Rent,” as the campaign is called, gives fans the chance to win free rent for a year and a custom design experience with interior design firm Havenly. Now through Aug. 27, consumers who take a photo of their favorite Vitaminwater flavor in a space in need of a “bright makeover” and text it with the word “rent” to 2653 will be entered to win. (You can also enter by visiting cokeurl.com/paintyourrent.) To provide some design inspiration, Havenly’s lead designer Kelsey Fischer curated five AI-generated mood boards based on the brand’s flavors to “show fans how Vitaminwater colors can be incorporated into their décor.”
More beverage brand campaigns:
Further reading
Celebrity/influencer-driven CPG campaigns:
More CPG launches and partnerships:
