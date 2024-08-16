Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Liquid Death releases new sparkling water flavor collab with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Impossible Foods opens first pop-up dining experience

Plant-based meat brand Impossible Foods just opened its first in-person dining experience at Chicago’s XMarket Foodhall. Called Impossible Quality Meats, the pop-up is designed around the brand’s plant-based beef, chicken and pork products and will include breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert items. It’ll be open through the fall, Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The move follows a spring refresh that saw Impossible updating its branding and packaging with a bolder look and feel to appeal to meat eaters, as we noted in the March 15 edition of this column.

Previously: “Impossible Foods previews its Impossible Ranch, where it will ‘make meat the new way,’” from the April 26 edition of this column.

More experiential brand activations: