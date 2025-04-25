Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Sprite launches Sprite Squad, a gamified mobile experience

The Coca-Cola Company just launched a “gamified experience” called Sprite Squad designed with Gen Z in mind, Path to Purchase Institute’s Jacqueline Barba reports. Created exclusively for mobile devices, Sprite Squad offers consumers access to branded content, giveaways, digital experiences (tied to fashion, music, gaming and more) and other perks. Between now and Dec. 31, fans can join the Sprite Squad by texting “THIRST” to 2653 and scanning select Sprite products. The experience will be regularly updated to include “new content and giveaways connected to milestones, events, partnerships and limited-time-only product drops, anchored in the brand’s ‘Obey Your Thirst’ mantra,” Barba writes.

Previously: “MTN DEW launches two new loyalty programs focused on gaming and the outdoors,” from the March 29, 2024 edition of this column.

Activations and promotions: