Sprite launches Sprite Squad, a gamified mobile experience
The Coca-Cola Company just launched a “gamified experience” called Sprite Squad designed with Gen Z in mind, Path to Purchase Institute’s Jacqueline Barba reports. Created exclusively for mobile devices, Sprite Squad offers consumers access to branded content, giveaways, digital experiences (tied to fashion, music, gaming and more) and other perks. Between now and Dec. 31, fans can join the Sprite Squad by texting “THIRST” to 2653 and scanning select Sprite products. The experience will be regularly updated to include “new content and giveaways connected to milestones, events, partnerships and limited-time-only product drops, anchored in the brand’s ‘Obey Your Thirst’ mantra,” Barba writes.
Activations and promotions:
- “NBA Storefronts Get Michelob Ultra Makeover” (MediaPost)
- “Johnnie Walker Blue rewards holes-in-one” (The Spirits Business)
- “Welch’s Fruit Snacks Uses AI To Sweeten Lunchbox Notes” (MediaPost)
Fruit Riot debuts cherry cola–inspired frozen fruit with Olipop
Fruit Riot — a snack brand known for its sour frozen grapes and other fruits — just released a new “not so sour” line extension in collaboration with prebiotic soda brand Olipop, Allrecipes’ Carissa Chesanek reports. Fruit Riot’s new Candy Crunch Cherries are covered in a crunchy candy shell with a flavor inspired by Olipop’s Vintage Cola “for a sweeter taste of vanilla and caramel,” Chesanek writes. Available in-store and online at Whole Foods, Fruit Riot’s Candy Crunch Cherries with Vintage Cola Olipop retail for $6.99 for an 8-ounce bag.
More collabs and food innovations:
- “5-Hour Energy’s New Caffeinated Hot Sauce Is Here to Wake Up Your Breakfast Tacos” (Food & Wine)
- “Utz’s Lemonade Potato Chips are Tart Yet Sweet and Nostalgic” (Trend Hunter)
- “Athenos and Tajín partner to launch new feta cheese product” (FoodBev Media)
- “Seven Sundays introduces sustainable granola with upcycled oat protein” (FoodBev Media)
- “Dunkin’ and Kar’s Nuts team up for new trail mixes” (Bake Magazine)
- “poppi Alpine Blast Has Ample Flavor with Natural Caffeine” (Trend Hunter)
- ICYMI: “House of Suntory and One of Japan’s Top Bartenders Just Dropped a Pair of Bottled Cocktails” (Robb Report)
- ICYMI: “OREO Unveils Cherry Blossom Matcha Spring Cookie — But There’s More Than Meets the Bite” (RetailWire)
Paulaner brings Spezi orange cola to the U.S. with Paulaner Sunset
German beer brand Paulaner just released a non-alcoholic soda in the U.S. based on its popular offering Spezi — a cola combined with orange-flavored soda that was “originally mixed by Bavarian barkeepers” — Trend Hunter’s Laura McQuarrie reports. Paulaner Sunset is “a unique blend of creamy cola, bright citrus and mellow fizz made from the original 1974 recipe,” according Paulaner’s website. Available online at Paulaner-sunset.com and at select retailers, Paulaner Sunset comes in Classic Orange Cola and Zero Orange Cola (a zero-sugar, zero-calorie variety) flavors.
More food launches and expansions:
- “Frank’s RedHot Debuts Six New Sauces” (Food Manufacturing)
- “Tillamook debuts new limited-edition nostalgic ice cream flavors” (FoodBev Media)