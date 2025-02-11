Welcome to Marketing to Gen Z, a regular column from Quad Insights. In this installment, we take a look at how influencer marketing works — or doesn’t — with the demographic. (For a primer on the generation, see “Marketing to Gen Z: Why brands care so much about this demographic.”)

More than half (51%) of Gen Zers believe that social media influencers create new trends, according to a study conducted by youth culture agency Archrival, per Vogue Business. But the full extent of influencers’, well, influence on what Gen Z consumers actually consume is uncertain at best.

How does influencer-generated content impact Gen Z spending?  

  • In a report published last July by PYMNTS Intelligence, 28% of surveyed Gen Zers said they’d made a purchase in the past month because of a social media influencer or a celebrity but for so-called zillennials (older Gen Zers and younger millennials born between 1991 and 1999), the figure was 22%. 

  • Another survey — also released last July by advertising performance company NCSolutions, shows that 66% of Gen Zers said they’ve purchased a product discovered via influencer-generated content from influencers on a social media or entertainment app, with variances across income levels (e.g., those in higher income brackets were more likely to report making such purchases).  

  • According to the “2024 Gen Z Marketing & Engagement Report” from Rival Technologies and Reach3 Insights, nearly half (47.5%) of surveyed Gen Zers said