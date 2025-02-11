Welcome to Marketing to Gen Z, a regular column from Quad Insights. In this installment, we take a look at how influencer marketing works — or doesn’t — with the demographic. (For a primer on the generation, see “Marketing to Gen Z: Why brands care so much about this demographic.”)

More than half (51%) of Gen Zers believe that social media influencers create new trends, according to a study conducted by youth culture agency Archrival, per Vogue Business. But the full extent of influencers’, well, influence on what Gen Z consumers actually consume is uncertain at best.