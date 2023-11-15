DTC marketing: Key trends to watch in 2024

The world of direct-to-consumer (DTC) is in the midst of a full transformation. As the industry continues to grow in both revenue and competition, marketers should also expect to evolve their strategies heading into 2024.

Why wait to respond to what’s next when you can get ready now now?

Quad’s latest analysis reveals upcoming trends that will be pivotal in redefining the DTC industry. Here’s a sneak peek into what you can expect:

How many marketing channels do you need to activate for omnichannel success?

What’s on the horizon for retail media networks and how do you choose the right platform(s) for your brand?

What’s the future of livestream shopping in the United States and how will DTC brands take advantage of it in the year ahead?

With the future of DTC still taking shape, this is your chance to lead the way. Get ready to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape with these invaluable insights and stay one step ahead of your competition.