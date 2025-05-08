SUSSEX, Wis., May 8, 2025 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, today announced a strategic partnership with Vistar Media, the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media. The collaboration empowers consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands to automate the purchase, placement and optimization of ads on Quad’s in-store retail media network, In-Store Connect, making it easier for marketers to deploy advanced campaigns in retail environments and instantly reach shoppers with targeted advertisements.

With Vistar’s advanced ad server and supply-side platform integrated into Quad’s In-Store Connect solution, advertisers can now purchase inventory for the in-store retail media network with precision and flexibility. The automated programmatic bidding platform enables brands to auction advertising spots in real-time while optimizing for cost-effectiveness and target audience—all within fractions of a second.

“By integrating Vistar’s technology, Quad is transforming brick-and-mortar stores into dynamic, real-time advertising channels. This partnership bridges the gap between online precision and in-store influence, delivering measurable results for advertisers and retailers alike,” said George Forge, Senior Vice President of Client Technology & Product Development at Quad. “We’re enabling brands to dynamically reach consumers with agile campaign management, transforming how they can show up in physical retail environments and stand out among heavy competition.”

The partnership is consistent with Quad’s promise of helping marketers make frictionless consumer connections across physical and digital environments. The In-Store Connect solution, Quad’s innovative in-store retail media network, leverages strategically placed in-store digital signage and kiosks including in-aisle screens, endcap displays and store-wide placements. The network enables brands to capture awareness at the moment of truth in retail, driving increased brand recall, engagement and conversion.

“We’re excited to partner with Quad to simplify and enhance how brands connect with shoppers in physical retail spaces,” said Sean Cheyney, Head of Retail Media, Vistar Media. “By integrating with Vistar’s Ad Server and SSP, Quad’s In-Store Connect network now offers advertisers seamless access to thousands of brands and agencies worldwide.”

Since launching in 2024, In-Store Connect has rapidly expanded its regional footprint to include Homeland Stores and The Save Mart Companies locations. The platform provides advertisers access to millions of shoppers, with continuous expansion planned across additional retail brands. Vistar is a leading global provider of out-of-home media, connecting media owners to buyers through their platforms.