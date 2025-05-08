SUSSEX, Wis., May 8, 2025 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, today announced a strategic partnership with Vistar Media, the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media. The collaboration empowers consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands to automate the purchase, placement and optimization of ads on Quad’s in-store retail media network, In-Store Connect, making it easier for marketers to deploy advanced campaigns in retail environments and instantly reach shoppers with targeted advertisements.
With Vistar’s advanced ad server and supply-side platform integrated into Quad’s In-Store Connect solution, advertisers can now purchase inventory for the in-store retail media network with precision and flexibility. The automated programmatic bidding platform enables brands to auction advertising spots in real-time while optimizing for cost-effectiveness and target audience—all within fractions of a second.
“By integrating Vistar’s technology, Quad is transforming brick-and-mortar stores into dynamic, real-time advertising channels. This partnership bridges the gap between online precision and in-store influence, delivering measurable results for advertisers and retailers alike,” said George Forge, Senior Vice President of Client Technology & Product Development at Quad. “We’re enabling brands to dynamically reach consumers with agile campaign management, transforming how they can show up in physical retail environments and stand out among heavy competition.”
The partnership is consistent with Quad’s promise of helping marketers make frictionless consumer connections across physical and digital environments. The In-Store Connect solution, Quad’s innovative in-store retail media network, leverages strategically placed in-store digital signage and kiosks including in-aisle screens, endcap displays and store-wide placements. The network enables brands to capture awareness at the moment of truth in retail, driving increased brand recall, engagement and conversion.
“We’re excited to partner with Quad to simplify and enhance how brands connect with shoppers in physical retail spaces,” said Sean Cheyney, Head of Retail Media, Vistar Media. “By integrating with Vistar’s Ad Server and SSP, Quad’s In-Store Connect network now offers advertisers seamless access to thousands of brands and agencies worldwide.”
Since launching in 2024, In-Store Connect has rapidly expanded its regional footprint to include Homeland Stores and The Save Mart Companies locations. The platform provides advertisers access to millions of shoppers, with continuous expansion planned across additional retail brands. Vistar is a leading global provider of out-of-home media, connecting media owners to buyers through their platforms.
About Quad
Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. The company tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to each clients’ objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed-to-market, strengthening marketing effectiveness and delivering value on client investments.
Quad employs approximately 11,000 people in 11 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service media agency, Rise, and creative agency, Betty. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.
For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation and values-driven culture, visit quad.com.
About Vistar
Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home (OOH). We provide brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH media—from dynamic, programmatic digital screens to high-impact traditional placements. By unifying the entire DOOH ecosystem, Vistar enables brands to capture a better kind of attention, reaching audiences with precision at scale through data-driven targeting and measurable results.
As the industry’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions, Vistar offers a full suite of cutting-edge solutions, including a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server, player, device management system and traditional OOH planning software.
Headquartered in New York and operating in over 35 global markets, Vistar is shaping the future of OOH—pioneering innovation and setting the standard for excellence. Learn more at www.vistarmedia.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
