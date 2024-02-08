We’ve got all the data points you need to know about Super Bowl LVIII, the NFL match-up between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs taking place Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas — from the projected number of viewers to the average price of a 30-second TV commercial during the big game.

200.5 million

The estimated number of U.S. adults who say they plan to watch Super Bowl LVIII, according to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics’ 2024 Super Bowl survey. Of those, 112.2 million plan to watch at a party, while 16.2 million say they’ll tune in at a bar or restaurant. Last year’s game averaged 115.1 million viewers, per Forbes.

68 million

The approximate number of Americans that the American Gaming Association projects will bet on the outcome of Sunday’s Chiefs vs. 49ers match-up — a 35% increase over last year — per the New York Post. An estimated $23.1 billion is expected to be waged (albeit, only $1.5 billion legally).

12-to-1

The odds, as of Feb. 4, that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s main squeeze Taylor Swift will be shown holding and eating a hotdog during the broadcast, per NPR. A winning $10 bet would pay $120 at 12-1 odds. Prop bets like these — wagers about the game not directly related to its outcome — are taking the internet by storm in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVIII, with fans betting on everything from the pop star’s lipstick color to whether Kelce will propose at the game.

$7 million

The approximate cost to air a 30-second spot during CBS Sports’ 2024 Super Bowl broadcast, per USA Today, representing a marked increase from the price of an ad during the first Super Bowl broadcast in 1967 — approximately $37,500 (roughly $342,000 in today’s dollars).

$12,240

The average resale price, as of late January, of a ticket to see the big game in person at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, according to data from SeatGeek, per TIME. That’s up 38% from last year.

6.4%

The average increase in post-game consumer demand experienced by brands that advertised during last year’s big game, according to a survey by behavioral research company Veylinx, per Entrepreneur.

$0

The amount of money (or lack thereof) to be paid to R&B singer-songwriter Usher for his halftime show performance, per The Independent. While the NFL covers all costs associated with the show (including union scale paychecks for other performers in the show), the value to headlining artists largely comes from the exposure it provides.

12

Approximate hours of flying time between Tokyo and Las Vegas. In case you’ve been wondering whether a certain pop-superstar-turned-Chiefs-fan can make the game on time following her Eras Tour concert in Tokyo on Feb. 10, the Japanese Embassy assures us she can, per Billboard.

$799 million

The projected economic impact of the Super Bowl and related activities on the Las Vegas community, according to an economic impact statement released by analytics firm Applied Analysis, per Vegas Inc.

72%

The share of consumers who said they would take chips and dip to Super Bowl parties — making it the most popular big game snack, followed by pizza (44%) — according to a survey from Kroger’s market research firm, per Food Navigator USA.