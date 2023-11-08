2,300

The number of jobs that U.S. advertising, public relations and related services added in October, for an all-time high of 504,000 total jobs, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, per Ad Age Datacenter.

82%

The percentage of American Gen Z investors who say they began investing before age 21, according to a CFA Institute survey, per Business Insider. Overall, more than half of Gen Z respondents said they were already investing.

49% and 44%

The percentage of Gen Z and Millennials, respectively, who have intentionally purchased a “dupe” — short for duplicate — of a luxury product, according to a Morning Consult survey, per CNBC.

23%

The growth in Major League Baseball team sponsorship revenue during the 2023 season, for a total of $1.5 billion, according to SponsorUnited’s MLB Marketing Partnerships Report 2023.

$8.6 billion

The approximate amount that Disney expects to pay to acquire Comcast Corporation’s one-third stake in Hulu, per ABC News. Expected to be complete by next year, the deal will give Disney full ownership of the streaming service.

3.7%

The percentage drop in packaged coffee sales at U.S. grocery stores between September 2022 and September 2023, according to data from NIQ, per Reuters.

$8.2 billion

The third-quarter global revenue of American multinational entertainment company Live Nation — an increase of 32% — per Variety. The increase is tied to a spike in ticket sales, with 140 million sold so far this year by Live Nation, representing a 17% year-over-year increase.

$10.8 billion

Berkshire Hathaway’s Q3 operating earnings — up 40.6% year-over-year — per CNN

63 million

The total number of global subscribers that Paramount+ hit in Q3, per Deadline. The streaming service added 2.7 million subscribers in the quarter, helping Paramount Global outperform analysts’ projections.

92 million

The all-time-high number of active buyers reported by Etsy in Q3, per Retail Dive.