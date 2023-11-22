$8.2 billion

Total U.S. online grocery sales for the month of October — an increase of 5% over October 2022 —according to the monthly Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopping Survey. While total order volume was down, average order values were up.

1.9%

The jump in housing starts — a measure of new home construction — in October compared to September, for a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.37 million, per CNN Business. The rate, although still 4.2% lower than a year ago, exceeded expectations of 1.35 million, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

$10.2 billion

The projected total political ad spend across broadcast, cable, radio, satellite, digital and CTV for the 2023-2024 U.S. election cycle, representing a 13% increase over the previous record of $9.02 billion set during the 2019-2020 election cycle, according to AdImpact’s 2024 Political Spending Projections Report.

$662 million

The amount that American food giant Mars is paying to acquire British chocolate manufacturer and cocoa grower Hotel Chocolat, per CNBC.

11%

The increase in the average 401(k) balance in Q3 2023 vs. Q3 2022, according to a new analysis from Fidelity Investments, per CNN.

$228 million

The amount that Nissin Foods USA — maker of Top Ramen and Cup Noodles — is investing to build a new 640,640-square-foot plant in Greenville County, South Carolina, according to a company announcement. The new facility, expected to be operational in August 2025, will be the third U.S. plant for the company.

3,000

The estimated number of working hours that Ally Financial says its new artificial intelligence chat solution Ally.ai would save on marketing tasks each year, per Marketing Dive.

46.5%

The percentage increase in On’s Q3 net sales year-over-year, marking the sportswear brand’s seventh consecutive record quarter, according to a company statement.

5.4%

The planned percentage increase in USPS Ground Advantage prices effective Jan. 21, 2024, according to a U.S. Postal Service announcement. Price hikes of 5.7% and 5.9% are also planned for Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express, respectively.

1.5 trillion euros ($1.64 trillion USD)

The projected size of the global luxury goods market in 2023, representing an 8-10% increase year-over-year and an industry record, according to a just-released Bain & Company report.