$76.8 billion

The amount that consumers spent online in October — up 5.9% year-over-year and 13.6% from the prior month — according to a report from Adobe Analytics.

11%

Starbucks’ year-over-year global net revenue increase, for a total of $9.4 billion, per Retail Brew. CEO Laxman Narasimhan attributes the company’s record-breaking sales to fall product releases, including the brand’s iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte, that kicked off in late August.

$10

The approximate monthly bundled subscription fee that Verizon is reportedly planning to charge its customers for the ad-supported versions of Netflix and Max — a discount on the typical combined $17 monthly rate for those two streaming services — per Reuters.

$169.8 million

Warby Parker’s revenue for the fourth quarter — a 14.2% jump — per MediaPost. The direct-to-consumer eyeglasses brand attributes the gain to the opening of 11 new stores, the release of four new collections and the growth of its contact lens business.

$375 million

Q3 sales reported by Adidas for its Yeezy product line, despite cutting ties with Ye, previously known as Kanye West, about a year ago, per Fashion Dive. Adidas said it’s unsure what it will do with remaining Yeezy inventory.

118%

The jump in American whiskey exports to the European Union in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 — following the suspension of a tariff that taxed whiskey imports — per CNN Business. The largest export market for American whiskey, the EU is set to impose a similar tariff on imports of the spirit next year.

118

The length in days of the SAG-AFTRA strike, per Variety. A tentative agreement reached between the actors’ union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Nov. 8 marked an end to what was the longest actors’ strike in Hollywood history.

4.4%

What Americans expect the inflation rate for the year ahead to be, according to the University of Michigan’s survey of consumer sentiment, per CNN Business. That’s up from 4.2% in October and 3.2% in September.

$692 million

Q3 sales reported by WK Kellogg Co, Kellanova’s recently spun-off North American cereal business, per Reuters. The figure posted by the company — maker of breakfast favorites including Froot Loops and Rice Krispies — exceeded analysts’ projections.

10%

The growth in retail media spend between Q2 and Q3, according to a new report from omnichannel marketing platform Skai, per Retail Brew.