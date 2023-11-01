16%

The year-over-year increase in global Barbie sales, according to reporting by MarketingWeek. Mattel, the multinational toymaker that owns Barbie, just reported its first quarterly sales growth in a year on the heels of the success of this summer’s hit Barbie movie.

2.3%

The growth in ad spending among the world’s 100 largest advertisers in 2022, resulting in a record $347 billion outlay and representing a return to a pre-pandemic growth rate, according to the newly released Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers report.

80%

The share of consumers who say they consider pets to be part of their families when it comes to celebrating and purchasing gifts for the holidays, according to a survey of 2,000-plus Petco shoppers conducted by the retailer.

$16

The monthly cost for a Premium+ subscription to X, formerly known as Twitter, under a newly introduced subscription plan designed to help the social media giant bring in additional revenue, according to reporting by TechCrunch.

66%

The percentage of advertisers who prefer logged-in media over the more anonymous open web, according to LiveIntent’s 2023 Retail Media Playbook, per reporting from StreetFight.

4.9%

The annualized growth rate of the U.S. GDP for the third quarter, according to data from the U.S. Department of Commerce, per CNN. Despite the highest interest rates in 22 years, third-quarter growth outpaced economists’ projections.

$245 million

The amount that Accenture has agreed to pay to acquire healthcare marketing agency and pharmaceutical commercialization platform ConcentricLife from Stagwell, according to a statement from Accenture.

$875

The average amount consumers expect to spend on gifts, decorations, food and other seasonal items for the 2023 holiday season — up 5% from 2022 — according to the National Retail Federation’s latest consumer survey, per Winsight Grocery Business.

$34.1 billion

Meta’s third quarter revenue — up 23% from Q3 2022 — according to a company announcement.

$12.06 billion

Amazon’s third-quarter ad revenue, marking a 26% year-over-year increase and exceeding analysts’ projections, per CNBC.