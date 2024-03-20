From TikTok’s impact on the U.S. economy to the e-commerce share of global retail sales, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

90%

The percentage of marketing industry professionals who say they are shifting personalization tactics due to increased privacy legislation and signal loss, according to a new report from the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), per Marketing Dive.

$119.76

The average monthly amount that Americans are spending on video streaming services — more than the monthly average of $112.11 they spend on gas — according to a just-released report from Tubi and The Harris Poll, per Marketing Brew.

$24.2 billion

The amount TikTok says it helped contribute to the U.S. economy in 2023 — as gauged by revenue generated by small- and mid-sized businesses advertising on the platform and free services that bolstered their organic growth — according to a just-released report from Oxford Economics commissioned by TikTok, per Social Media Today. The report comes as the social media platform faces a potential sell-off mandate or a nationwide ban in the U.S.

1,000

The number of stores Lego surpassed globally in 2023, thanks to 147 new store openings, per The Wall Street Journal. The iconic Danish toy maker has announced plans to open an additional 100 stores in 2024, with at least 40 planned for China.

78%

The percentage of consumers who say that sustainability concerns are important when choosing where they shop for and buy products, according to Blue Yonder’s third annual Consumer Sustainability Survey, per Inc.

6 in 10

The share of people who say there is too much advertising on social media, according to Hootsuite’s Social Media Consumer Report, per Campaign. The report is based on a survey of more than 6,000 adults (18 to 65) in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Australia.

$6.33 trillion

Projected global e-commerce retail sales in 2024, representing 20.3% of total retail sales, per just-released data from Insider Intelligence | eMarketer.

70 cents

The price of Ikea’s Plant Dog (a hot dog “made from a combination of rice protein, apple, onion, salt, pepper and a hint of smokiness”), which made its debut at Ikea Bistros in U.S. Ikea stores on Tuesday, March 19, per Food & Wine. Available in European stores since last summer, the Plant Dog joins a growing list of vegetarian and vegan items on the Swedish retailer’s Ikea Bistro menu.

49%

The percentage of consumers who say they find grab-and-go retail prepared foods appealing, according to Technomic’s latest Retail Foodservice Consumer Trend Report, per Supermarket News.

$774

The current get-in ticket price (the lowest priced ticket to just get into the venue) for the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Final Four — significantly higher than the current $242 get-in price for the Men’s Final Four — per Forbes.