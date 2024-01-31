From the massive growth of celebrity beauty brands to Gen Z’s growing embrace of LinkedIn, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

57.8%

The year-over-year sales growth of celebrity beauty brands as of early November 2023, according to just-released data on 48 such brands tracked by NielsenIQ, per Retail Brew. Surpassing $1 billion in sales for the first time, celebrity beauty brands eclipsed the beauty category’s overall growth by 11.1%, with the cosmetics/nail grooming and fragrance categories leading the way.

13.7%

The projected increase in monthly U.S. Gen Z LinkedIn users in 2024, according to Insider Intelligence, per Business Insider. Last year, the career-focused social media platform hit 1 billion members worldwide and saw a double-digit increase in shared content, with Gen Z driving much of this growth.

$2.99

The additional amount that Amazon Prime subscribers will have to pay each month to avoid ads on streaming service Prime Video, per Marketing Brew. The change, which took effect on Monday, impacts approximately 115 million monthly active users, who automatically became part of the ad-supported tier unless they switched to the pricier ad-free tier.

$7.99

The monthly cost of buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna’s new app-based subscription service, which includes benefits such as waived service fees, double rewards points and exclusive deals, per a company statement. The move comes as Klarna expands beyond BNPL and prepares for an IPO in the U.S., CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski told Bloomberg.

57%

The average brand recall of ads aired during livestreams on gaming platforms, compared to 38% across social, online video, audio and display ads, according to a report from Dentsu, per Marketing Dive.

$80 million

The amount raised by AI voice-cloning startup ElevenLabs in a recently closed series B funding round, bringing the company’s overall value to more than $1 billion, per Inc.

23 million

The number of daily active users on BeReal, the social media app that aims to promote authenticity, per TechCrunch. The platform — which will launch brand and celebrity accounts beginning Feb. 6 — sends daily push notifications telling users it’s “time to BeReal” and gives them two minutes to post what they’re doing.

$36 billion

Projected U.S. spending on data-driven marketing in 2024 — 13.9% higher than in 2023 — according to the 18th annual forecast from Winterberry Group, per Marketing Dive. This projection is largely attributed to the phase-out of browser cookies by Google, as marketers experiment with alternatives to third-party data. (More from Quad on this topic: “What marketers need to know now about Google’s 2024 cookie phase-out.”)

$5 billion

The minimum valuation Reddit will likely seek in an upcoming IPO, which could happen as soon as March, per Social Media Today. Previously, the social media company was seeking a valuation as high as $15 billion but has since shifted its target following meetings with potential investors.

63%

The share of Gen Z who say they use social media at least once a week to stay informed — significantly higher than other sources such as broadcast (27%) or cable news (30%) — per a new Morning Consult survey.