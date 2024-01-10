$2.1 billion

The year-over-year increase in online spend attributed to the use of “Buy Now, Pay Later” options by U.S. consumers during the 2023 holiday season (Nov. 1 through Dec. 31), for a record total of $16.6 billion, according to data from Adobe Analytics.

93

The number of slots the NFL accounted for in 2023’s 100 most-watched TV broadcasts, according to Nielsen data, per Sportico. That figure is up from 82 in 2022 and 61 five years earlier.

$3,500

The price for Apple’s new Vision Pro mixed reality headset, which will be available for pre-order in the U.S. beginning Jan. 19, per CNN Business.

8%

The amount to which TikTok is raising its TikTok Shop commission as it works to grow its e-commerce business — up from 2% — per The Information.

35%

The share of Gen Z that spends four or more hours per day on social media — down a bit from 38% in 2022 — according to a new Morning Consult survey, per Marketing Brew.

1,900

The total number of jobs advertising, public relations and related services added in December, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report, per Ad Age. After a loss of 800 jobs in November, these industries closed out December with a record-high 504,600 jobs.

750,000

The approximate number of jobs currently advertised on X Jobs, the recently launched social media jobs listing feature on X (formerly Twitter), according to Social Media Today.

44%

The percentage of U.S. retailers that increased their return and restocking fees in 2023, according to a survey conducted by Optoro and CBRE.

4 in 5

The approximate share of consumers who haven’t yet used AI for shopping but say they would like to see how it can help, according to a new IBM study — 2024 Consumer Study: Revolutionize retail with AI everywhere.

53%

The share of consumers who say they pay to participate in a loyalty program — up from 32% last year — according to Deloitte’s annual survey examining consumers’ loyalty program preferences.