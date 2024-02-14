From the rising investment in brand marketing to the biggest driver of TV commercial likability, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

36%

The percentage of marketers who say they will increase their investment in brand marketing this year — compared to 31% in 2023 — according to WARC, per Insider Intelligence / eMarketer. This compares to 40% of marketers who plan to increase their investment in performance marketing, down from 46% in 2023.

123.4 million

The average number of people who tuned into Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday to watch the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22, per CBS Sports. Surpassing last year’s record of 115 million viewers, this year’s Super Bowl is the most watched telecast in U.S. television history.

52%

The share of marketing executives who cited “privacy” as their main concern regarding AI, according to a survey released by marketing tech firm SOCi, per Media Post.

67%

The percentage of consumers who measure how much they like a commercial by its level of humor, according to a survey by market research firm CINT, per Inc. Respondents also said they find humorous ads more memorable than those that leverage products (42%), celebrities (38%) or the brand itself (37%).

86%

The share of Americans who say small businesses have a positive effect on the way things are going in the country these days, marking a 6% increase from October 2022, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey.

$1.5 billion

The amount that Disney is investing in “Fortnite” parent Epic Games as part of a partnership to create a co-branded “games and entertainment universe,” per The Verge.

57%

The percentage of U.S. adults who are either uninterested in or unaware of livestream shopping, according to a survey conducted by Bizrate Insights.

98%

The percentage of Gen Z respondents who say video is their preferred type of digital marketing content, according to a just-released Adobe Express survey, per Chain Store Age. Among millennials and Gen X, the figure was 91% and 78%, respectively.

$147 million

Net income reported by Barbie parent company Mattel for Q4 2023, representing a more than ninefold increase year-over-year, per Retail Dive.

$40.13 billion

The amount by which the sugar-free food and beverage market is projected to grow between 2022 and 2027, representing a compound annual growth rate of 9.53%, per new research from Technavio.