From the economic impact of the solar eclipse on April 8 to the streaming popularity of Beyoncé’s new album, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

$6 billion

Estimated U.S. economic impact of this coming Monday’s total solar eclipse as millions of travelers seek ideal vantage points along the path of totality, per economic and financial analysis firm The Perryman Group.

$18.25 billion

The amount Home Depot will pay to acquire building materials supplier SRS Distribution — the home improvement retailer’s largest acquisition ever — per Reuters.

73%

The share of Gen Z and millennials who are interested in consuming foods for “enhanced energy,” per Lifesum’s 2024 State of Healthy Eating and Wellbeing Report, which details the findings of a survey of 10,000 English-speaking users of the Lifesum app. Respondents also report interest in eating for gut health (65%) and mental wellness (61%).

$350 billion

Projected value of the global secondhand apparel market by 2028, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%, according to online resale platform ThredUp’s 2024 Resale Report, per Sustainable Brands.

60%

The percentage of consumers who are taking six or more actions — such as comparing the price of similar brands or products, searching online for reviews or visiting brands’ websites — before deciding to purchase a brand or product that’s new to them, according to a Google-commissioned study with market research firm Ipsos, per Adweek.

3

The number of public companies that General Electric (GE) has split into — a move that was finalized on Tuesday — per Axios. The three independent companies are energy-focused GE Vernova, GE Aerospace and GE HealthCare (which was the first to break out as an independent company in 2023).

7 million

The approximate number of counterfeit products that Amazon says it found, seized and discarded across its global e-commerce platform in 2023, according to its most recent Brand Protection Report, per Retail Dive.

$3.84 trillion

Total projected credit card transaction value in the U.S. by 2025 — making credit cards once again the most popular retail payment method — per just-released data from eMarketer.

23

The number of songs from Beyoncé’s newly released 27-track album “Cowboy Carter” that debuted on Spotify’s U.S. top 50 chart on Saturday, per The Hollywood Reporter.

40%

The percentage of marketers planning to increase their games advertising budgets in the coming year, according to a new IAB study, per Media Brief.