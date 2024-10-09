Scaled personalization for brands and retailers

How retailers and brands can craft personalized relationships with consumers, at scale.

August 12th, 2024

76% of consumers feel frustrated when their shared information isn’t utilized effectively, according to McKinsey research. But many brands struggle with how to action their data to deliver precise personalization at scale, despite how necessary it is for building a trusted brand in 2024. Download our guide for smart techniques for scaled personalized brand and retailer marketing.

Key takeaways:

  • How to assess your personalization maturity level

  • The best data types for strong personalization

  • Strategies to maximize limited data at scale

  • Success stories from top brands