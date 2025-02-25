In a rapidly evolving marketing landscape, consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands are on the hunt for ways to create eye-catching content that grabs attention. 3D product scanning can make a big difference in handling the heavy photography needs across various SKUs for CPG brands. But how exactly does 3D scanning technology boost your CPG strategy?
1. It enhances brand quality
Consistency in product images is key for keeping your brand’s look and feel intact. 3D product scanning ensures that every image has the same lighting, angles and presentation. This helps build a reliable and trustworthy visual experience for consumers, enhancing your brand’s recognition across different channels.
2. It streamlines workflows
Traditional product photography can be slow and expensive, especially with a variety of SKUs to shoot. 3D product scanning simplifies your workflow by creating detailed digital replicas of products. This means fewer photo shoots while still meeting the need for content creation at scale.
3. It boosts creative readiness (to expand reach)
Once you have a 3D product scan, you can reuse it for different marketing use cases without needing new photos. Whether it’s for seasonal promotions, special events, custom tools (like virtual try-on) or new product launches, having a library of 3D models means your brand can quickly adapt to valuable opportunities. This flexibility is essential in today’s fast-moving omnichannel world.
Recognizing the need for efficient, high-quality content at scale, Quad recently introduced the first automated 3D scanning technology offered in the US that creates a single digital asset to generate an array of marketing assets including photorealistic renders, 360-degree video to virtual try-ons, contextual 2D photography and social media posts.
Embracing 3D product scanning technology will help CPG brands create more nimble marketing strategies, save money and engage more consumers, setting the stage for long-term success in an ultra-competitive landscape.
Interested in how 3D scanning can help remove some of your brand’s creative hurdles? Connect with Quad.