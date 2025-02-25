1. It enhances brand quality

Consistency in product images is key for keeping your brand’s look and feel intact. 3D product scanning ensures that every image has the same lighting, angles and presentation. This helps build a reliable and trustworthy visual experience for consumers, enhancing your brand’s recognition across different channels.

2. It streamlines workflows

Traditional product photography can be slow and expensive, especially with a variety of SKUs to shoot. 3D product scanning simplifies your workflow by creating detailed digital replicas of products. This means fewer photo shoots while still meeting the need for content creation at scale.

3. It boosts creative readiness (to expand reach)