The limits of demographic data

The reality that many marketers have come to know in the last decade is that demographic data has limited predictive power, and it plateaus when it comes to delivering the personalization that 2025 consumers expect.

Take the example above: Eliza and Angelica seem nearly identical demographically, but when you look more granularly at each of them you see that they are, in fact, polar opposites. You certainly wouldn’t send these two the same messaging, and with the recent and divisive explosion in social media networks, you likely wouldn’t even push to them on the same channels.

McKinsey data tells us that 71% of consumers expect companies to deliver personalized interactions. And 76% get frustrated when this doesn’t happen. With that statistic in mind, treating these two consumers as the same wouldn’t just be ineffective — it could actively damage your financial brand’s reputation.