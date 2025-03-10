The health market is more competitive than ever — in 2024, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reported that ACA enrollees had more than 28 plans to choose from. Today, Medicare beneficiaries can choose from approximately 42 Medicare Advantage plans, according to KFF. Meanwhile, store shelves are packed with an estimated 100,000 to 300,000 over-the-counter health products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

To break through the noise, marketing strategies must revolve around people — not just devices — creating a seamless, relevant experience across every touchpoint in a consumer’s non-linear (or what I like to refer to as “honeycomb”) journey.

It’s no secret that personalization, transparency and convenience aren’t just nice-to-haves; they’re expected. Yet many health brands aren’t comfortable using today’s marketing tools to elevate the consumer experience.

With countless factors influencing every purchase decision, reaching the right audience — and making an impact — means using every audience tool available to drive more effective results.

Here are three ways I see health marketers overlooking real people with their targeting: