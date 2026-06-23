“Growing our business deliberately remains a top strategic priority for QuadMed, and Michelle’s deep industry expertise, proven leadership, and strong market relationships make her an exceptional addition to our team,” said Lisa Ness, Chief Growth Officer at QuadMed. “Her experience helping organizations navigate complex healthcare challenges while advancing innovative care models aligns perfectly with our mission. As we continue to expand, we remain focused on helping employers and their members achieve better health outcomes while stretching healthcare dollars further through accessible, value-driven care.”

Most recently, Bowers served at Premise Health, where she focused on expanding onsite advanced primary care and occupational health programs for large enterprise clients, public sector organizations, labor unions, and major manufacturing companies. Her experience also includes contributing to federal wellness initiatives in Washington, D.C., establishing broker advisory boards, and cultivating strategic partnerships across the healthcare and benefits ecosystem.

Known for her relationship-driven approach and strategic vision, Bowers has built a reputation for helping organizations identify and implement solutions that improve healthcare quality, accessibility, and affordability.

“QuadMed has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative healthcare solutions that create meaningful value for employers and their members,” said Bowers. “I’m excited to join an organization so deeply committed to improving health outcomes and transforming the healthcare experience. I look forward to helping expand QuadMed’s impact and reach.”

Outside of her professional career, Bowers is a dedicated mother of sons and enjoys biking, ocean sports, reading, and wellness-focused activities. She is passionate about helping others and brings that same commitment and energy to her work.

For more information about QuadMed, visit www.quadmedical.com.