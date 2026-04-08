SUSSEX, WI, April 8, 2026 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “Company”), a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, announced today the date for the release of its first quarter 2026 results and its participation in an upcoming investor conference.

First quarter 2026 earnings

Quad will release its first quarter 2026 results after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, and hold a live webcast and conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through the investor relations section of Quad’s website at quad.com/investor-relations. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 877-328-5508 (USA) or 412-317-5424 (International). Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10207595/1039c288a66.

The webcast replay will be available through the investor relations section of Quad’s website.