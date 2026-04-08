SUSSEX, WI, April 8, 2026 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “Company”), a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, announced today the date for the release of its first quarter 2026 results and its participation in an upcoming investor conference.
First quarter 2026 earnings
Quad will release its first quarter 2026 results after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, and hold a live webcast and conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through the investor relations section of Quad’s website at quad.com/investor-relations. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 877-328-5508 (USA) or 412-317-5424 (International). Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10207595/1039c288a66.
The webcast replay will be available through the investor relations section of Quad’s website.
Upcoming investor conference
Quad’s management team will participate in the 20th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Management will participate in virtual meetings throughout the day. For additional information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact Quad’s Investor Relations at IR@quad.com.
About Quad
Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. The company tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to each clients’ objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed-to-market, strengthening marketing effectiveness and delivering value on client investments.
Quad employs approximately 10,000 people in 10 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service media agency, Rise, and creative agency, Betty. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.
For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation and values-driven culture, visit quad.com.
Investor relations contact
Julie Fraundorf
Executive Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
IR@quad.com
Media contact
Claire Ho
Corporate Communications Director
414-566-2955
cho@quad.com