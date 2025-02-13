Marketers spend a lot of time talking about “engagement.” It’s become one of the go-to buzzwords surrounding brand and campaign strategy — especially in conversations led by platforms that have been selling the idea that marketers should be heavily investing in engagement (by, for instance, deploying influencers and creators).

Which all broadly makes sense, except that figuring out what “engagement” with content/messaging actually means to brands these days — and what they hope to get from it — is incredibly tricky.

For instance, as Ad Age’s Gillian Follett and Brandon Doerrer recently reported, “More than half (53%) of the 200 U.S. marketers surveyed for influencer marketing agency Linqia’s October 2024 State of Influencer Marketing report said ‘determining the ROI’ of their influencer campaigns was the biggest challenge impacting their influencer marketing strategies.”

Meanwhile, to put it bluntly, a lot of users who are signaling that they’re engaged with content are actually more or less faking it. According to a Penn State study that was published in the academic journal Nature Human Behavior in November, an analysis of 35 million news links that were shared on Facebook showed that “75% of the shares were made without the posters clicking the link first.” (As Penn State put it in the ironic title of a press release announcing the publication of the study, “Social media users probably won’t read beyond this headline, researchers say.”)

And the illusion of engagement can also extend from content to products — because even hot “trending” merch that goes viral doesn’t necessarily quickly move the needle for most consumers who are active on social platforms. As Chain Store Age’s Zachary Russell reported in January, “New research from Relex Solutions found that while 84% of consumers purchase trending products they discover on social platforms, only 11% purchase the items within 24 hours. More than half (55%) take up to a month to finally make the purchase, suggesting thoughtful consideration over impulse buying.”