From the percentage of consumers who say they plan to spend less this holiday season to the record-breaking audience average for the NFL’s season opener, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

53%

The share of U.S. consumers who say that deciding “what’s for dinner” is one of their biggest food-related pain points, according to Deloitte’s sixth annual assessment of the state of fresh food, titled “A Fresh (Food) Take on Grocery Convenience,” per Progressive Grocer. Additionally, 44% of respondents said they’d opt to buy from a grocer that assists them with meal planning.

86%

The share of Gen Zers who report exceeding the amounts they budget for in-person events such as concerts and games, according to a new report from Merge, per Ad Age.

4, 250%

The rate at which searches for “underconsumption core” — “a lifestyle that involves using just a small rotation of things for years rather than chasing the latest trend” — increased over the last year, according to Google Trends data, per CNN Business.

$111 million

Opening weekend domestic ticket sales for Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” the sequel to 1988’s “Beetlejuice,” per The Hollywood Reporter. The figure represents the second-best September debut ever.

88%

The percentage of B2B marketers who say they plan to use AI to assist them with personalization, according to a just-released survey from technology company ON24, per MediaPost.

16%

The percentage increase in celebrity–founded brands entering the tequila market in 2023, compared to a 3% increase for the tequila category as a whole, according to IWSR data, per The Spirits Business.

28.9 million

The audience average for last Thursday’s NFL Kickoff Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens on NBC, making it the most-watched NFL season opener since the Kickoff Game was formally introduced in 2002, per ESPN.

25%

The percentage by which Birkenstock membership program customers outspend non-members, CEO Oliver Reichert said on the company’s Q3 2024 earnings call last week, per CX Dive. The footwear brand’s membership program has grown 36% in the last year to 6.9 million customers.

2,400%

The year-over-year growth in TikTok views of salty licorice–related content, which was accompanied by a 177.6% jump in Google searches for the snack, according to market research firm SPATE, per FoodNavigator USA.

33%