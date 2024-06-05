From the share of Gen Z that prefers purchasing sustainable products to the percentage of people who encounter new brands on social media daily, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

42.9%

The share of adult Gen Zers (individuals aged 18-27) in the U.S. and Canada who say they prefer sustainable products when available, according to a survey conducted by Rival Technologies and Reach3 Insights, per Sustainable Brands.

2

The spot that Dr Pepper now holds among America’s favorite carbonated soft drink brands, per The Wall Street Journal — which means it’s now tied with Pepsi behind long-time category leader Coca-Cola.

75,000

The square footage of the newest Buc-ee’s travel center, opening in Luling, Texas, on June 10, making it the world’s largest convenience store, per Food & Wine. With 120 gas pumps and 200 staff members, the Texas-based chain’s new location surpasses the previous recordholder — the Buc-ee’s in Sevierville, Tennessee — by 293 square feet.

23%

The percentage by which Hims & Hers Health’s stock surged last week, following the telehealth platform’s announcement on May 20 that it will launch its own branded GLP-1 weight loss medications, per The Motley Fool (via Yahoo Finance). While some patients may pay as much as $1,000 per month for other brands, Hims & Hers plans to offer its products at a monthly price point of $199.

$1.50

The standing price of Costco’s hot dog and drink deal, per Fox Business. Costco CFO Gary Millerchip made the announcement during the company’s quarterly earnings call last Friday following concern expressed by some customers that the wholesale club would raise the price of its popular food court offering.

269 million

The number of subscribers MrBeast’s YouTube channel had as of June 2, surpassing the previous recordholder, Indian music label T-Series, to become the biggest YouTube channel, per the BBC.

60

The approximate number of Uno decks sold every minute in the U.S. last year — up from 17 sets each minute in 2021 — per CNN Business.

30%

The percentage point difference in the use of search engines to search for brand names between baby boomers (94%) and Gen Z (64%), according to a new Forbes Advisor survey.

24%

The percentage of people who say they encounter new brands on social media daily, according to the same Forbes Advisor survey.

73 cents

The price for First-Class Mail stamps effective July 14 — an increase of 5 cents — per Reuters. On Friday, the Postal Regulatory Commission approved the rate hike.