From the cost of undelivered emails for U.S. brands to the growth in longer-length YouTube videos, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

83.7%

The percentage of U.S. retail sales that physical retail will account for this year, for a total of $6.2 trillion, per a just-released eMarketer forecast.

16%

The average percentage by which retail brand leaders say they’ll increase their financial investment in e-commerce over the next six to 12 months, according to a survey conducted by e-commerce accelerator Pattern, per Chain Store Age.

$59.5 billion

The total cost of undelivered emails for U.S. brands each year — or $164 million daily — according to a new analysis from Mailtrap, per MediaPost.

$6.56

The average price of potato chips (per 16 ounces) in June 2024 — a marked jump from the average price of $5.09 in June 2020 — according to Federal Reserve data, per CNN Business.

8.5 million

The number of videos with runtimes of 20 minutes or more uploaded to YouTube in June 2024 — up from 1.3 million in July 2022 — according to data from Tubular Labs, per Digiday.

$76 billion

The value of a new, 11-season broadcasting deal that will make Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Amazon Prime Video partners of the National Basketball Association (NBA), per Reuters, while keeping Disney’s ESPN as the home of the NBA finals.

25

The number of days (July 9 through Aug. 2) that the Nickelodeon Universe theme park, located at New Jersey’s American Dream mega mall, will celebrate the 25th anniversary of “SpongeBob SquarePants” with special promotions, events and treats, per American Dream’s website.

$65

The annual fee for a Costco membership effective Sept. 1, per The Wall Street Journal. Up from $60, the new price marks the company’s first membership fee increase in seven years.

$50 million

The amount that nonalcoholic brewer Athletic Brewing Company raised in equity financing in a recent round led by General Atlantic, per CNBC. (Read more from Quad: “Spirited choices: marketing non-alcoholic beverages in a boozy world.”)

10+