From the share of Gen Z that accepts cookies to Walmart’s private-label brand success, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

57.6%

The share of U.S. Gen Z consumers who say they “often” or “always” accept website cookies, if asked — the highest percentage of any age group — according to a new eMarketer survey.

78%

The percentage of fast-casual diners under the age of 35 who “would dine out more often if it were more enjoyable,” according to a new national survey by ChangeUp, per MediaPost. Additionally, 68% of respondents said that a desirable experience is more important to them than price and convenience.

$7.99

The starting price of a new monthly Chuck E. Cheese membership program launching nationwide, per CNN Business. The subscription includes (depending on the membership tier) a specific number of games per day and a food discount.

184,000

The approximate number of newsletters currently being hosted on LinkedIn, all of which the professional networking site just announced are open for sponsorship by brands (with approval from the newsletter creator), per Social Media Today.

54%

The percentage of grocery retailers who say that fast-casual restaurants, such as Panera and Chipotle, are their No. 1 competitor when it comes to prepared food sales, as retailers seek to meet consumer demand for convenience, according to the 2024 Supermarket News Fresh Foods Survey, per Supermarket News.

$10 9

The approximate U.S. retail price (converted from 99 euros) of Fefé, Dolce & Gabbana’s new scented mist for dogs, per Retail Brew. Named after co-founder Domenico Dolce’s dog, the perfume comes in a bottle adorned with a 24-carat-gold-plated paw print.

86%

The percentage of U.S. households that purchased a product from Walmart’s private label brand Great Value in the past year, according to Numerator’s Private Label Trends Tracker, per Progressive Grocer. The retail giant had four other private label brands achieve at least 50% U.S. household penetration — Equate (75% purchased), Mainstays (70%), Marketside (69%) and Freshness Guaranteed (67%).

$86 billion

The projected value of the protein–ingredients market by 2028, representing a 41% increase from last year, according to a report from research firm Markets and Markets, per Food Dive.

$47 million

Profit for Disney’s DTC streaming business — which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ — in Q3 2024, marking the first time it’s achieved profitability, per WDW News Today. (Disney’s DTC streaming business posted a loss of $512 million in Q3 2023.)

86,900