From YouTube’s growing popularity as a podcast listening platform to the share of consumers who return an online purchase each month, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

25%

The discount that Walmart+ members can now get on Burger King digital orders — in addition to getting a free Whopper every three months — as part of the retailer’s annual $98 subscription program, per Food & Wine.

88.6%

The percentage by which web searches for “marketing degree” have jumped in the U.S. since the premiere of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” in October 2020, according to data from Skyline Social, per Marketing Interactive. In the show, actress Lily Collins plays Emily Cooper, an aspiring marketing executive.

31%

The share of podcast listeners who say YouTube is their listening platform of choice, making it the most popular podcast listening platform in the U.S., according to 9to5 Mac, per MediaPost. (Spotify is No. 2 at 21% and Apple Podcasts is No. 3 at 12%.)

61%

The year-over-year increase in mobile shopping app installs in the first half of 2024, according to analytics firm Adjust’s new shopping app insights report.

56%

The share of marketers who cited connected TV (CTV) and streaming as a top priority in the second half of 2024, followed by generative AI (55%) and TikTok and social video (47%), according to Mediaocean’s latest market report, per Marketing Dive.

216,029

The number of fans who attended the 2024 U.S. Open’s pre-tournament performances, practice and qualifying rounds — up 37% from last year’s pre-tournament “Fan Week” attendance — per Sportico. With the tournament now underway (through Sept. 9), the United States Tennis Association is aiming to surpass last year’s combined “Fan Week” and tournament attendance record of 957,000.

4 in 10

The approximate share of U.S. consumers who return an item they purchased online at least once a month, according to post-purchase intelligence platform Narvar’s 8th annual State of Returns Report, per Chain Store Age.

$1 billion

The international box office ticket sales figure that Disney Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” just surpassed, making it the first animated film and only the 12th film of any type to achieve this feat, per Variety.

No. 1

The spot captured by Shein on the list of the top 10 apparel retail sites (ranked by unique U.S. visitors) in June, with 46.9 million unique visitors that month, according to just-released data from Comscore, per eMarketer.

63%