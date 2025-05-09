Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.
Janelle Monáe rocked a lab-grown diamond made from 1800 Tequila at the Met Gala
1800 Tequila made quite the statement at Monday night’s Met Gala (which also happened to be Cinco de Mayo), unveiling a first-of-its-kind tequila diamond. Worn as a brooch by musician, actor and producer Janelle Monáe during the high-profile fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute — see red carpet photos of Monáe via Page Six here — the lab-grown diamond was crafted in part from 1800 Cristalino tequila, per a brand announcement. Maison Raksha jewelry designer Jonathan Raksha reportedly took inspiration for the diamond’s look from 1800 Tequila’s signature Cristalino bottle and the blue Weber agave plant used to make all of its tequila. The brand says the diamond is meant to offer “an innovative and sustainable take on a timeless symbol of elegance.”
More brand activations and partnerships:
- “Kona Big Wave Partners with Spotify for Summer-Forward Experiences” (Trend Hunter)
- “Kinder Chocolate and basketball player Paul George are ready to pass the fun” (FoodSided)
- “High-Fashion Booze: Johnnie Walker Partners With Designer For ‘Couture’ Whiskeys” (MediaPost)
- “The Pepsi Challenge Comes To Atlanta For ‘Have A Coke Day’” (MediaPost)
Keurig launches a Price Lock Event so K-Cup subscribers won’t see prices increases for the rest of 2025
Keurig Dr Pepper, maker of the Keurig single-serve coffeemaker, is addressing economic uncertainty and rising coffee bean prices by announcing its first-ever Price Lock Event for auto-delivery subscribers of Keurig K-Cups. The promotion consists of a window during which customers can lock in the price of their K-cups through the end of the year, helping them “rest easy, knowing that market fluctuations won’t impact their wallet,” per a brand announcement. Available exclusively on Keurig.com through May 23, the Price Lock Event requires no commitment, with subscribers able to cancel, skip or swap out products at any time.
More CPG brand promotions:
- “Teremana Tequila Relaunches Its ‘Guac on the Rock’ Promotion” (Trend Hunter)
- “Bombay Sapphire launches global campaign” (The Spirits Business)
- ICYMI: “Liquid I.V. is giving its marketing an F1 injection” (Marketing Brew)
Brawny Man make a triumphant return as Brawny rolls out new brand identity and 3-ply paper towels
Georgia-Pacific paper towel brand Brawny just launched a new campaign that brings back its Brawny Man mascot to celebrate the launch of its new Brawny 3-Ply Paper Towels. The “Summon the Strongest” campaign spotlights Brawny’s new brand identity, including a new logo and package design that features an updated Brawny Man — “a friendly but empowering giant lumberjack who symbolizes strength and dependability for our consumers,” as the brand puts it. The campaign will span TV, digital and social, including TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.
More CPG rebrands and campaigns:
- “Mountain Dew refreshes logo, brings back jingle” (Brand Innovators)
- “HI-CHEW debuts new packaging” (Candy Industry)
- “Mentos’ 1990s jingle continues TikTok comeback with creator Carter Vail” (Ad Age)
- “Wesson Pens a Love Letter to New Mothers” (Little Black Book)
The Cheez-It x Palermo’s collab is here. Cheez-It Pizza, anyone?
Cheez-It and Palermo Villa — maker of Palermo’s Pizza — just released a new offering that brings the flavor of Cheez-Its to pizza. New Cheez-It Frozen Pizza “starts with the crust, which is like a large Cheez-It flavored cracker — crispy, cheesy, and square-shaped,” Nick Fallucca, Chief Innovation Officer for Palermo’s, explained in a statement. “It’s then topped with customer-favorite toppings that perfectly complement the crust.” Three varieties — Italian four cheese, pepperoni and cheddar jack supreme — are now rolling out to select retailers nationwide, including Kroger and H-E-B.
More CPG launches/collabs: