Tide partners with Marvel for new campaign to promote “Captain America: Brave New World”

Tide just announced that it’s teamed up with Marvel Studios on a new campaign called “Collateral Stains” tied to the upcoming release of “Captain America: Brave New World,” in theaters Feb. 14. The campaign centers around citizens in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who encounter stains “that occur by virtue of being courtside to action-packed superhero moments,” and then use Tide Oxi Boost Power Pods help them get the “most powerful clean,” per a brand announcement. To promote the campaign’s launch, the P&G brand is hosting an immersive (and apparently messy) “Collateral Stains Screening” on Feb. 13 in Brooklyn, where select fans will get to watch “Captain America: Brave New World” while “experiencing collateral stains as if they were on the periphery of the action.” Fans can enter for their chance to attend by commenting on one of Tide’s campaign-related Instagram posts using the hashtag #TideSweeps.



More CPG campaigns and partnerships: