Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Lindt to host Valentine’s Day-themed pop-up shop offering personalized poems

Lindt LINDOR announced on Tuesday that it will host a Valentine’s Day pop-up aligned with the brand’s seasonal theme “I Get You,” just in time for the holiday. Timed to the release of a new Lindt TV commercial, the New York City pop-up will feature a branded glass house where guests can sample Valentine’s Day truffles and have a speed poet create a personalized poem for their loved one, “demonstrating ‘I Get You’ in a unique way,” per a company statement. Taking place in person Feb. 13-14, the experience will also extend to Lindt’s Instagram, where fans can submit their poem requests via their Instagram Stories.

The takeaway: To put its brand top-of-mind with consumers during peak chocolate-buying season, Lindt is leveraging an IRL activation that seems destined to get media attention while driving social media buzz.

Liquid Death encourages brands to advertise on its packaging in lieu of the Super Bowl, touting its reach

Canned water brand Liquid Death, known for its tagline “Murder your thirst,” is encouraging brands to skip the Super Bowl this year and instead advertise on its own packaging, AgencySpy’s T.L. Stanley reports. With more than 200 million shoppers perusing the shelves each week at U.S. retailers that stock Liquid Death, the beverage company argues that its boxes are “an extremely high-visibility billboard opportunity for an advertiser,” Vice President of Creative at Liquid Death Andy Pearson told Stanley. To sell the ad space, the brand launched an auction on eBay on Tuesday, with bidding starting at $500 and a “Buy It Now” price of $1.5 million. (As of this writing, bids have topped $200,000.)

The takeaway: This stunt from an edgy brand that knows how to get attention (starting with its name) is a clever way to elbow into marketing conversations surrounding the Super Bowl — without actually having to shell out big bucks for a spot in the big game.

Health-Ade debuts new prebiotic soda with benefits

Kombucha beverage brand Health-Ade just announced the launch of SunSip by Health-Ade, “a prebiotic soda with benefits,” per a company statement. The soda alternative has no artificial sweeteners and just five grams of sugar from sources including fruit juice, monk fruit and a small amount of cane sugar. The brand touts added “functional benefits” including prebiotics from agave inulin fiber, plus vitamins and minerals “to support your everyday immunity and energy.” SunSip comes in four flavors — Raspberry Lemonade, Cherry Cola, Strawberry Vanilla and Root Beer — and is available exclusively at Whole Foods locations starting this month, with expanded retail beginning in April.

The takeaway: The so-called functional beverage market is exploding, and Health-Ade is smartly leveraging its reputation in the “gut-healthy” space with this brand expansion.

ICYMI: Gatorade launches new membership platform focused on personalization

Gatorade has launched a free, personalized membership platform called Gatorade iD, which comes with benefits including an “all-access pass to personalized equipment, limited-edition drops, discounts and free shipping on any purchase,” per a company statement. Members can also upload their team logo and choose from 30 pre-loaded mascots and more than 10 different colors and patterns to create a personalized bottle.

The PepsiCo-owned brand is promoting the platform through a new capsule collection — including bottles, towels and hoodies — with DJ Khaled. Gatorade x DJ Khaled is the first in what will be a series of drops available exclusively for purchase by Gatorade iD members.

The takeaway: Gatorade is on the hunt for first-party consumer data with this loyalty program that leverages both personalization and an air of exclusivity (thanks to those limited-edition drops).

Related coverage:

• “Behind Gatorade’s new Gen Z-tailored membership platform” (Ad Age)

Further reading

CPG product launches and collabs:

CPG operations and expansions:

CPG packaging and promotions:

CPG campaigns: