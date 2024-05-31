Shrinking teams, big dreams

Where do you need to be, and what do you need to get there? Three strategies for retailers who want to stretch dollars and meet KPIs

May 31st, 2024

In this guide for retailers looking to stretch their budgets for maximum impact, Quad’s Gabrielle Miller, Vice President of Managed Services Strategy and Growth, discusses the three key strategies she gives to uncover hidden efficiencies and her very first question to every client: “Where do you need to be, and what do you need to get there?”

Uncover:

  • How reporting from unexpected places might deliver the best data-driven decisions

  • What to look for in a marketing partner

  • Best practices for finding interdepartmental and cross-partner alignment

  • Real examples from clients

  • And more