In brief: The Postal Regulatory Commission approved the USPS’s proposed Competitive product price increases that will take effect on July 12 alongside previously approved Market Dominant price increases. The USPS has proposed new rules that would require states to submit data on voters who use mail-in ballots for federal elections. Paper prices continue to rise. And transportation costs remain elevated as the industry navigates seasonal demand, capacity constraints and ongoing market uncertainty.
Built on our roots as a printer, mail industry partner and logistics leader, Quad is a marketing experience (MX) company focused on delivering streamlined solutions at scale to our clients. As the largest USPS customer, we are uniquely positioned to provide clients with best practices and insights on the latest postal, paper and logistics topics. If you have any questions or concerns during these challenging times for our industry, contact your Quad representative. We’ll tap our in-house experts to investigate and get you the answers you need.
USPS Competitive mail price increases are approved
After an extended period of public comment, the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) approved the USPS filing for price increases on Competitive products on June 12. The increases will take effect on July 12 along with previously approved rate hikes for Market Dominant products. The final list of all the July 12 changes can be found on the USPS Postal Explorer page.
One issue Quad is monitoring: The original USPS Competitive price change filing included pricing for a new fee-based Addresses API (application programming interface), a set of tools allowing businesses to integrate USPS shipping and mailing services directly into their own websites, e-commerce platforms and applications. Industry associations pushed back on that in comments filed with the PRC, expressing concern that it appears to compete directly with existing solutions that are licensed through the USPS. The PRC approved the change but recommended that the USPS “further engage with the shipping industry” and implement a “grandfathering” period to minimize disruption.
Judge permits challenges to Executive Order 14399 on mail-in ballot rules in advance of midterm elections
On June 2, the USPS issued proposed rules for mail-in ballots in federal elections. The rules would set new standards for the outbound and return envelopes, including requiring Intelligent Mail barcodes (IMbs) on the envelopes that are associated with individual voters. The states would also need to provide the USPS with the name and envelope IMb for each voter receiving a mail-in ballot through a new federal Ballot Mail Portal at least 30 days before the election. The comment period for the proposed rules ends on July 2.
The proposed rules follow the President’s March 31 Executive Order 14399 that directed the USPS to begin rulemaking relating to mail-in and absentee ballots. That order faces several pending legal challenges in court. On June 18, a federal judge in Massachusetts denied in part the federal government’s motion to dismiss these challenges. The plaintiffs’ claims relating to the November midterms will move forward, but the court dismissed claims related to future elections as premature until it was clearer how the USPS would implement the executive order.
Miscellaneous updates
USPS delivery performance
Mail volume remained steady in May, the most recent month for which we have complete results, and the USPS performed according to its Service Standards.
Below are the average in-home curves for Quad’s Marketing Mail clients who used our IMsight application to track their mail in May. Summer is typically a period of lower mail volume, and we expect that processing through all postal facilities will proceed without major delays for the next couple of months.
|Week of 5/4
|Week of 5/11
|Week of 5/18
|Week of 5/25
|Early
|22%
|32%
|21%
|15%
|Day 1
|54%
|58%
|43%
|48%
|Day 2
|79%
|76%
|71%
|78%
|Day 3
|91%
|87%
|89%
|87%
|Day 4
|96%
|93%
|93%
|94%
|1 Day late
|97%
|94%
|96%
|94%
For Marketing Mail Flats, the Sectional Center Facilities (SCFs) listed here did not meet our 70% benchmark:
|Entry type
|City
|Percent in-home by
Service Standard
|SCF
|Dayton, Ohio
|66%
|SCF
|Greenville, S.C.
|54%
|SCF
|Jackson, Miss.
|63%
|SCF
|Shreveport, La.
|63%
USPS volume
|Mail volume for the week ended
June 6, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Up
4.8%
|▲
|Packages
|Down
5.4%
|▼
|Single Piece
|Down
10.1%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Down
1.5%
|▼
|Marketing Mail
|Up
6.5%
|▲
|Periodicals
|Down
19.4%
|▼
|Mail volume for the week ended
May 30, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Up
2.4%
|▲
|Packages
|Down
5.5%
|▼
|Single Piece
|Down
10.5%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Down
3.8%
|▼
|Marketing Mail
|Up
10.1%
|▲
|Periodicals
|Up
41.1%
|▲
|Mail volume for the week ended
May 23, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Up
4.8%
|▲
|Packages
|Down
5.4%
|▼
|Single Piece
|Down
10.4%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Down
2.3%
|▼
|Marketing Mail
|Up
0.8%
|▲
|Periodicals
|Down
10.8%
|▼
|Mail volume for the week ended
May 16, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Up
1.8%
|▲
|Packages
|Down
4.1%
|▼
|Single Piece
|Down
8.4%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Down
8.5%
|▼
|Marketing Mail
|Up
4.4%
|▲
|Periodicals
|Down
43.2%
|▼
Paper market
Logistics
As always, your Quad representative will work diligently to find you the lowest rates with the most efficient transportation available.