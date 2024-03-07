Podcast advertising from one of the nation’s largest credit unions. Social media videos from a multistate bank with 1,100 branches. A short film from the nation’s oldest auto and property insurer. Full-page newspaper ads from a regional bank.

If it seems like you’re seeing marketing appeals from financial services companies across an ever-expanding set of channels, that’s because you are.

Recognizing that consumers are more elusive and harder to reach than ever, financial services providers across the board are expanding their investments in omnichannel marketing.

In 2024, brands in banking, insurance, credit cards, accounting and related sectors are expected to increase advertising spending by 11.5% — more than their counterparts in any other sector — according to projections from WARC. That aligns with a Quad survey finding that 66% of financial marketers were anticipating increased budgets this year.

Adopting an omnichannel mindset — in financial services and other sectors — is increasingly challenging as audiences fragment, channels multiply and technology shifts occur seemingly overnight. Success across channels today almost requires marketers to defy the laws of the universe: to share their messages more widely while also personalizing them to develop targeted, meaningful and engaging relationships.

“You have to have the right data and understand exactly who you are talking to,” says Devon Craig, Head of Financial Services Marketing at Quad. “It’s one thing to just be on a ‘hot’ platform, but is it where your audience really lives? Is that where you can effectively offer them value and meaning?”