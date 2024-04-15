Watch now: Building a resilient data strategy webinar

From health data litigation to nationwide legislation, you won’t want to miss Quad’s resilient data webinar with eMarketer

In a time of cookie-deprecation and increased privacy regulations, capturing and utilizing health-consumer data requires more strategy than ever before.

Quad partnered with eMarketer on this educational webinar featuring Joshua Lowcock, President of Media at Quad.

Lowcock walks marketers through the current state of data collection and optimization and offers some real-world examples of brands that are doing it right.

To see health marketing data put into action, we invite you to download Quad’s research report: Tapping the power of consumer attitudes.

In this proprietary attitudinal research, Quad Analytics uncovered what health consumers value most. We segmented these values into attitudinal clusters so marketers can use this research and analysis to inform effective marketing that ultimately increases sales.

In this report, you’ll learn about:

  • The three distinct attitudinal segments and what each uniquely values most in health services.

  • How this segmentation helps you create personalized messaging that will connect with intended audiences.

  • How Quad’s predictive model can be applied to your full prospect and member files.

  • How these findings can help lower costs and improve business results for all health subsectors.

