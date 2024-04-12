On-demand webinar: Building a resilient data strategy

Watch our latest webinar with eMarketer to learn how to get the most out of your data in a privacy-first world

April 12th, 2024

If you’re trying to reach new audiences and create meaningful, personalized messaging, you’re going to need data. But in a time of cookie deprecation and increased privacy legislation, actioning on usable data requires more strategy than ever before.

In this fast-paced, education-filled webinar, Joshua Lowcock, President of Media at Quad, walks modern marketers through the current state of data collection and use and offers options to get the work done.

Stay until the end to catch real-world examples of brands that are doing it right and key actions for your team.

Next, download The new data strategy checklist for 2024. You’ll get 10 steps to collecting, validating and optimizing first-party data to set you on a real path forward to managing data collection, storage and maintenance.

This checklist will help you:

  • Assess your current data and identify data sources and types

  • Identify partners that can help collect and maintain data at scale

  • Lean into more resilient data types for data with longevity and accuracy

