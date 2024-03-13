From the share of internet users who use Facebook to interact with brands to the viewership for women’s college basketball, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

61.5%

The share of U.S. internet users who use Facebook to interact with brands, making it the No. 1 social media channel for brand interaction, per just-released data from Insider Intelligence | eMarketer.

$1

The price of a Dave’s Single burger at Wendy’s (or $2 for a Dave’s Double) through the Wendy’s app as part of a March Madness promotion to “fuel basketball fanatics through every week of the tournament,” per NBC Connecticut. The promotion, which runs through April 10, follows backlash among Wendy’s fans after the fast-food chain proposed the introduction of “dynamic pricing” in February.

1,000

The number of sponsorship deals that the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) have surpassed, making them the first two women’s leagues to do so, according to SponsorUnited’s Women in Sports Marketing Partnerships Report 2023-24, per Marketing Brew.

80%

The share of consumers who say that connecting with a “fandom” — whether it be cultural, musical, religious or political — brings them “joy and excitement,” according to a new Kearney Consumer Institute study, per Retail Touchpoints.

$180,000

The approximate value of each 2024 Oscar’s gift bag, per Delish. Created every year by Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets, the bags are given to each actor and director nominated for an Academy Award. This year’s bag includes everything from liquor to a voucher for a trip to Switzerland.

$3.14

The price of a large pizza for loyalty-program members at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores on Pi Day — Thursday, March 14 — per Food & Wine.

19.5 million

The number of people who tuned in to the 96th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10 — a four-year high for the awards show — according to Nielsen, per Axios.

1/3

The approximate amount by which chewing gum unit sales dropped in the U.S. in 2020 (the first year of the pandemic), according to data from Circana, per The Associated Press. Despite total dollar sales returning to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 — largely due to price increases — unit sales have continued to suffer, leading brands to up the ante on marketing, with some pitching the product as a stress reliever and concentration aid.

980,000

Average viewership of women’s college basketball on Fox during the regular season — surpassing men’s college basketball viewership on the network by more than 30,000 — per Sportsnaut. The spike in viewership is largely attributed to what’s been dubbed the “Caitlin Clark Effect” for the Iowa Hawkeyes star who recently broke the NCAA scoring record.

$45,000

The base price of the just-launched Rivian R2 midsize electric SUV, per The Verge. With Rivian’s previous models priced at $70,000 and up, the R2 is designed to be a more affordable option. “In less than 24 hours, we’ve taken more than 68,000 R2 reservations,” Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe wrote in a post on X.