From growing connected TV ad spend to Taylor Swift’s astonishing streaming audio share, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

$402 billion

Projected global mobile ad spending for this year, according to Data.ai’s “State of Mobile 2024” report, per Marketing Dive. That represents an 11% increase from 2023, when mobile ad spending hit $362 billion.

1 in 78

The share of audio streams that were a Taylor Swift song in 2023 — out of a total of 1.2 trillion on-demand U.S. audio streams last year — according to entertainment data firm Luminate, per CNN Business.

$2.89 trillion

Microsoft’s market cap on Jan. 12, the day it overtook Apple as the world’s most valuable publicly traded company, per Business Insider.

23 million

The number of viewers who tuned in to the NFL Wild Card game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock on Jan. 13, making it the most-streamed U.S. event ever, according to data from NBCU parent Comcast, per The Wall Street Journal.

69%

The share of retail and CPG industry professionals who reported an increase in annual revenue attributed to the adoption of AI, according to NVIDIA’s inaugural “State of AI in Retail and CPG” survey, per Progressive Grocer. Results are based on responses from more than 400 industry professionals around the world.

6

The number of awards each captured by HBO’s Succession and FX’s The Bear at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, tying the two shows for this year’s top haul, per Variety.

56%

The percentage of consumers who think it’s important for brands to offer reusable products and packaging, according to a new survey conducted by The U.S. Plastics Pact and Closed Loop Partners’ Center for the Circular Economy, per Packaging Dive.

$5.5 billion

The amount by which connected TV (CTV) ad spend is projected to grow year-over-year in 2024, according to data from Insider Intelligence / eMarketer.

1 in 4

The share of U.S. adults who say they didn’t have their IDs checked when receiving their orders purchased through DTC alcohol vendors, according to a Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America survey conducted in partnership with Morning Consult, per The Spirits Business.

23 million

The approximate number of monthly active users on Netflix’s ad-supported tier as of early January — an increase of 8 million since November — per CNN Business.