From a surge in searches for “Total Eclipse of the Heart” on Spotify to women’s growing control over discretionary spending, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

50%

The amount by which searches for Bonnie Tyler’s 1983 hit song “Total Eclipse of the Heart” increased on Spotify in the week leading up to Monday’s eclipse, as U.S. users created “eclipse” playlists on the platform, per CNN Business. On iTunes, the song jumped 30 spots in one day to become the No. 10 most-purchased song on April 8.

$125 million

The amount that the new collaborative venture capital fund W23 Global — created by Ahold Delhaize (parent of Food Lion, Stop & Shop, etc.) and four other global grocery companies — plans to invest in small businesses that use technology to improve the shopping experience and address sustainability challenges, among other issues, over the next five years, per Grocery Dive.

18.7 million

Average viewership for Sunday’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship between Iowa and South Carolina on ABC and ESPN, making it the most-watched game across men’s and women’s college and professional basketball since 2019, per CNBC.

75%

The share of discretionary spending that women across the global are expected to control in the next five years, according to a new report from NielsenIQ, per Retail Brew.

80 million

The size of JPMorgan Chase’s customer base, which advertisers will now be able to target through the bank’s new digital media platform Chase Media Solutions, per Reuters. The platform combines “the scale of a retail media network with Chase-owned transaction data that will help brands to precisely target customers,” Reuters reports.

1

The spot that Chewy (in the Retail category), Publix (Grocery and Convenience Stores) and Levi’s (Textiles, Clothing & Luxury Goods) took in their respective categories in Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America report, per Chain Store Age.

$12

The price of Grubhub’s limited-edition “Fallout”-inspired Nuka-Blast Burger Meal available in select areas of New York City and Los Angeles on April 11 to celebrate the series premiere of Prime Video’s “Fallout” — a TV series based on the post-apocalyptic video game franchise — per Food & Wine.

$1.49

The fee for Gopuff subscription members to utilize the delivery service’s new 20-minute-or-less delivery option, called Fam20, per C-Store Dive. A food and drink delivery service founded in 2013, Gopuff operates in more than 650 U.S. cities.

$9 billion

The amount luxury brands have spent on real estate since the start of 2023, as they’ve been “shopping for upmarket boutiques,” per The Wall Street Journal.

€550,000 (about $591,000)

The cost to rent out Café Croisette (next to the Carlton Hotel) during this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (June 17-21) in Cannes, France, according to the festival’s sales deck, per Ad Age.