Quad will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 31, to discuss second quarter and year-to-date 2024 financial results. The call will be hosted by Joel Quadracci, Quad Chairman, President and CEO, and Tony Staniak, Quad CFO. As part of the conference call, Quad will conduct a question-and-answer session.

Participants can pre-register for the webcast by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10191016/fd1a26f188. Participants will be given a unique PIN to gain access to the call, bypassing the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Alternatively, participants may dial in on the day of the call as follows:

S. Toll-Free: 1-877-328-5508

International Toll: 1-412-317-5424

An audio replay of the call will be posted on the Investors section of Quad’s website shortly after the conference call ends. In addition, telephone playback will be available until August 31, 2024, accessible as follows: