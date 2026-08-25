Members of Quad management will participate in the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference at The InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile in Chicago on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. Tony Staniak, Quad Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present and host one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. The presentation will be accessible through the conference host’s main website at https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest. For additional information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact Quad’s investor relations team at IR@quad.com.