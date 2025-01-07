Increasingly omnichannel: Today’s consumer shopping behaviors
What do marketers need to know to map a seamless full-funnel journey, from online discovery to in-store purchase?
January 7th, 2024
Today’s consumers seamlessly merge e-commerce and in-store experiences, creating personalized journeys that demand a full-funnel marketing approach. 71% of consumers still shop at brick-and-mortar stores.
Yet only 33% shop without digital assistance, relying on online research, mobile apps, or social media to guide them.
Physical shopping is now an extension of digital. To stay competitive, brands must integrate online discovery with in-store excellence. This means creating engaging digital touchpoints, leveraging mobile tools for personalization and ensuring the in-store experience complements the digital journey
Marketers who embrace this hybrid approach will unlock greater loyalty and conversions by meeting consumers where they are—online and offline.
Download the infographic to learn what marketers need to know about the increasingly omnichannel consumer shopping behaviors.