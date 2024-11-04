November 2024 marketing calendar
Conferences, events, industry gatherings — plus big cultural moments to watch out for
November 3-6
Pack Expo International 2024
PMMI’s Pack Expo International returns to Chicago, bringing together packaging professionals to showcase industry innovations and explore challenges. This year’s event features 2,600-plus exhibitors and is expected to draw more than 27,000 attendees. Sponsors include PepsiCo, DHL, Rockwell Automation and others. A team from Quad will be in attendance.
November 7-8
Digital Marketing for Financial Services Summit
The 11th Annual Digital Marketing for Financial Services (DMFS) New York Summit promises to bring together “marketing, digital and growth leaders from top North American financial brands, including J.P. Morgan, Prudential Financial, State Street, Fidelity Investments and many more.” Featured speakers are set to include leaders from National Debt Relief, Northwestern Mutual and Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
November 10-13
Healthcare Internet Conference
Healthcare Internet Conference (HCIC) “is the premier conference where executive and senior marketing, digital health and patient experience leaders come to focus on the business and transformation of healthcare.” This year’s sponsors include SiriusXM Media and Rise, a Quad agency. Piedmont Healthcare CMO Douwe Bergsma is among the keynote speakers. A team from Quad will be in attendance.
November 11-13
Glossy Beauty x Wellness Summit
The Glossy Beauty x Wellness Summit aims to address how brands can “embrace novel concepts that align with longevity, foster physical and psychological wellness, and embody inclusive values.” Brands in attendance are set to include L’Oréal, Unilever and Target. Makeup artist and entrepreneur Patrick Ta will take the stage as a featured speaker.
November 12-14
MarketingProfs B2B Forum
MarketingProfs B2B Forum is a conference designed to help B2B marketers “learn how to drive growth, elevate brand reputation, prove ROI and stay ahead of the ever-changing marketing curve.”
November 12-13
Strategic Marketing at Customer 2024
Strategic Marketing 2024 calls itself a “gathering for senior marketing leaders from the world’s biggest brands” that’s “designed to provide benchmarks, strategies and connections that will challenge you to rethink what makes marketing valuable.”
November 12-13
WSJ CMO Network Summit
Among the big topics The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Network Summit will examine is how a new administration could impact the marketing industry — “from privacy regulation to antitrust cases against tech giants and the effect potential tax reform could have on advertising.” Leaders from Keurig Dr Pepper, Savage x Fenty, Saks and other brands are set to take the stage.
November 13-14
Product Marketing Summit Chicago
Product Marketing Summit Chicago invites you to “get in a room with PMM experts as they reveal case studies, best practices and common challenges to help you get up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.”
November 14-15
Digital Summit Los Angeles
Digital Summit heads to the City of Angels, promising workshops and networking opportunities focused on “how to use AI to drive ROI and positive results.” Speakers include leaders from Google, Salesforce and the NFL, with Getty Images’ Kirstin Benson as the keynote.
November 17-19
Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) U.S. Private Label Trade Show
This trade show draws “buyers from all major supermarkets, supercenters, drug chains, mass merchandisers, convenience stores, online retailers, importers, exporters, wholesalers, discounters and even military exchanges” as well as “exhibitors ranging from small and medium-size companies to well-known national brand makers who also supply store brands.”
November 18-20
2024 ANA (Association of National Advertisers) Multicultural Marketing & Diversity Conference
The conference promises the opportunity to “engage with fellow marketers, gain insights and contribute to advancing multicultural marketing and diversity initiatives.”
November 18-20
ProcureCon Marketing
ProcureCon Marketing is dedicated to “the unique challenges of the procurement and sourcing of marketing resources” and is focused on giving practitioners “the tools and strategies they need to become expert strategic sourcing and procurement executives.” Quad’s Oliver Kimberley, General Manager of Managed Services, will be in attendance.
November 19-21
The Running Event
The Running Event (TRE) is a specialty retail conference and trade show focused on the latest in footwear, apparel, gear and services. Quad’s Jimmy Richardson and Stephanie Reed will be in attendance.