Brands are asking harder questions of their media partners: What is the spend doing, what is it driving and how quickly can its impact be proven? As media comes under more pressure to perform, the agencies gaining ground are the ones built to connect strategy, activation, measurement and commerce in a more direct, accountable way.

Against that backdrop, Rise, Quad’s media agency, has been included in “The Media Management Services Landscape, Q2 2026,” a recent Forrester report profiling 35 providers in the category.

The inclusion gives Rise added visibility in a market moving away from siloed media execution and toward more connected, measurable work. It also acknowledges the agency in front of marketers reevaluating partners and looking for stronger links between media investment and favorable business outcomes.