Brands are asking harder questions of their media partners: What is the spend doing, what is it driving and how quickly can its impact be proven? As media comes under more pressure to perform, the agencies gaining ground are the ones built to connect strategy, activation, measurement and commerce in a more direct, accountable way.
Against that backdrop, Rise, Quad’s media agency, has been included in “The Media Management Services Landscape, Q2 2026,” a recent Forrester report profiling 35 providers in the category.
The inclusion gives Rise added visibility in a market moving away from siloed media execution and toward more connected, measurable work. It also acknowledges the agency in front of marketers reevaluating partners and looking for stronger links between media investment and favorable business outcomes.
“For us, being included in Forrester’s Landscape reflects the kind of media model marketers need now. Clients want partners that can bring strategy, activation, measurement closer together, and with greater accountability. That is where Rise is focused, and it is where we continue to invest.”
That focus shows up in the areas marketers are examining most closely.
Rise has continued to build around audience development and insights, media activation and data transparency — core disciplines many brands are weighing more carefully as they push agencies to show clearer return on spend. The agency’s full-service, omnichannel model is designed to help clients like Gorilla Glue and Dairy Management Inc. move more seamlessly from planning to execution while giving them better visibility into what is working and where to adjust.
In the report, Rise is identified as a North America-focused agency with an industry focus in healthcare, manufacturing and production of consumer products, and retail.
Forrester asked each provider included in the Landscape to select the top business scenarios for which clients select them and determined which are the extended business scenarios that highlight differentiation among the providers. Rise is shown in the report for having selected communications strategy, data strategy and marketing mix modeling as top reasons clients work with them out of those extended business scenarios.
The integration of Rise’s model within Quad’s broader marketing offering connects media with creative, production and commerce capabilities. For clients, that creates a clearer connection between media spend and business results.
“Marketers do not need more complexity from their media partners. They need sharper audience insight, stronger activation and measurement they can trust. That is where we have been focused — helping clients make smarter media decisions and connect execution more directly to performance.”
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