The formal Grand Opening Celebration took place on Thursday, May 7, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a festive Mexican experience with traditional Mexican games and food and remarks from agency leadership. (L to R: Jaima Clavette, Keisha Hooks, Mina Salami, Joshua Lowcock, Gwen Maass, Shawn McCort, Kelly Vanderboom, Mike Caguin, Nicole Lowry)

Rise, Quad’s media agency, expanded its international presence with a new office in Mexico City. The space will serve as a joint hub for the teams already in place for both Rise and Betty, Quad’s creative agency, marking a milestone in the growth of Quad’s agency services.

As a thriving center for media and marketing, Mexico City was a strategic choice for Rise. The agency has already planted roots in the city with local media experts serving clients across time zones. By joining both Betty and Rise under one roof, the shared space will also facilitate the delivery of top-tier, integrated work for brands.

“Establishing our new Mexico City office marks an exciting moment in Rise’s journey. It’s a reflection of the agency’s ongoing growth and the strength of our relationships with clients like CLR and Gorilla Glue,” said Joshua Lowcock, President of Media, Quad. “We continue to set the industry standard for outcome-driven media, creative integration and data transparency, and we will continue to have access to Mexico City’s exceptional talent pool to fuel that momentum.”