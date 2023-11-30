SUSSEX, WI, November 30, 2023 — Global marketing experience company Quad (NYSE: QUAD), announced that Chairman, President and CEO Joel Quadracci, and Quad Chief Financial Officer Tony Staniak will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on December 6-7, 2023. Joining them will be Don Pontes, Executive Director of Investor Relations for Quad.

The presentation will begin at 10:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 7, and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eAiMipbvQUGeRlRkFgW7Ag. The slide presentation will be posted on the Investors section of quad.com following the event.

One-on-ones with investors will be held on both Wednesday, December 6, and Thursday, December 7.

To register for either the presentation or the one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free, and it is not necessary to be a Sidoti client.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a $3 billion global marketing experience company that gives brands a more streamlined, impactful, flexible and frictionless way to reach their target audience via a uniquely integrated marketing platform. Quad connects every facet of the marketing journey efficiently and at scale through its innovative, data-driven offerings – from strategy and consulting to data and analytics, technology solutions, media services, creative and content solutions, and managed services. Quad provides a better marketing experience for its clients, so they can focus on delivering the best customer experience.

Quad employs approximately 15,000 people in 14 countries worldwide and serves more than 2,900 clients across the retail, publishing, consumer packaged goods, financial services, healthcare, insurance and direct-to-consumer industries. Quad is ranked as a leader in multiple industries including largest agency companies (Ad Age, #14); largest commercial printers (Printing Impressions, #2); and largest Milwaukee-area manufacturers (Milwaukee Business Journal, #1).

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to ongoing innovation, culture and social purpose, visit quad.com.

