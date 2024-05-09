For Quad, sustainability isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a guiding principle woven into its very fabric.

As Natalie Hahlen, Executive Director of Environmental Health & Safety, explains in the company’s most recent Environmental, Social and Governance Report: “We continue to show that what is good for the environment is good for business. Never settling for ‘good enough,’ we remain committed to finding new ways to conserve raw materials, reduce waste and refuse, reuse, recycle and responsibly source materials to minimize our environmental impact.”

Sustainability inside Quad

Sustainability initiatives run across departments throughout Quad, integrating seamlessly to fuel its production solutions. In 2022, 79% of the paper purchased by Quad was third-party certified by organizations like FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council), SFI® (Sustainable Forestry Initiative) and the PEFC™ (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification). To limit the environmental impact of its manufacturing processes, Quad recycles more than 98% of solid waste across its U.S facilities.

Quad is continually looking for new ways to create sustainable impact. In April, the company made a five-year commitment to participate in We Energies’ Renewable Pathway Program, which will provide enough renewable energy to offset the power used at its Franklin, Wisc., plant—where more than 50% of the company’s U.S. packaging manufacturing takes place.

Waste-watching beyond Quad

Quad also weaves sustainability throughout its market-facing offers and solutions. These sustainable practices have been essential to growing relationships with brands equally dedicated to creating a better way for local communities and the environment.

Quad In-Store has implemented a sustainability strategy of “redesign, reduce and reuse” to guide its operations, which has led to innovations such as the LAMà Band, a proprietary and eco-friendly alternative to the polybag packaging Quad’s in-store displays were previously wrapped in. Not only does this solution reduce waste, but it also streamlines packaging assembly processes for retailers.