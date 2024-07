The dividend is payable on September 6, 2024, to shareholders of record as of August 19, 2024.

SUSSEX, WI, July 23, 2024 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “Company”), a global marketing experience company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.05 per share.

