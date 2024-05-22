As General Manager of Packaging for Quad, Smith Lankford regularly travels outside his home base in South Carolina to far-away places both inside and outside the United States. These experiences, he told attendees at the 2024 Quad Sustainability Symposium on May 9, have given him a unique perspective on the different ways the world deals with its trash.

The island of Oahu, for instance, has been investing in high-tech waste-to-energy facilities, while big beverage brands in the European Union are building new production lines to replace plastics with resource-efficient returnable glass bottles. In contrast, Lankford has also witnessed municipalities building ever-higher landfill mounds and nations allowing citizens to burn their own trash streams.

In his eyes, the patchwork of approaches leads to one overarching conclusion: “We have a global problem. But we don’t have a global solution, and I’m not sure we can get to a global solution,” he told the more than 60 marketers, industry leaders and academics at the symposium.

But rather than despairing, Lankford said it’s helpful to consider the old folk proverb: “How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.”

“That’s how the world needs to address this: one bite at a time,” Lankford told attendees. “And there’s also this: hope. You can sit aside and say, ‘This doesn’t affect me’ and be negative about it, or you can have hope. And out of hope comes action. That’s what we need to take from this — to create action so that bite by bite we make a difference in how we change the world.”

Lankford’s observations highlighted a day of presentations and workshops on emerging research, new technology and other developments in the field of sustainability, showcasing Quad’s long-standing commitment to excellence in environmental stewardship dating back to its founding in 1971.

Among the key insights from the symposium: